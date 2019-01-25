India ready for change: Kamal Nath's poll message to global leaders

Pitching for investments that can generate jobs and help farmers in his state Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has said his message to global community here is that India is ready for a change in upcoming national polls.

He also said the party will get a new vigour in Uttar Pradesh, which sends maximum number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, with appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries for that state. Asked what he was telling global leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting about the upcoming elections in India, Nath said, "I am giving them a fair picture."

He also said his message was that Indian economy can grow irrespective of anything and it has an inherent resilience to grow. "It is the entrepreneurial ability of India that drives its economic growth, it is not just the government policies," he said, allaying fears that investors might have about any change in government impacting economic growth prospects and reform process of the country.

Asked what 'fair picture' he was giving the world leaders here about the upcoming national elections, Nath said, "The country is looking for a change, that's what I am telling them."

"The country is looking for a change and the next couple of months will help shape that up," Nath told PTI in an interview here on the sidelines of the WEF summit. Welcoming the latest changes in the party with the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia as general secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, he said the northern state was very crucial for the country and for the party.

"Priyanka Gandhi would inject a new vigour in the party. We will also be able to use Scindia's skills in reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Congress did very badly in UP during the 2014 elections when it was routed by the BJP, just like many other states.

He also dismissed suggestions that some non-BJP parties who are potential allies for the Congress were critical of the way his party treats them.

"I don't think there is anything like that," he said.

Nath has been a regular at Davos for a long time but this is his first visit as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and he held a number of meetings with potential investors for the state and heads of international organisations including IMF chief Christine Lagarde during his visit.

He also hosted an 'Invest Madhya Pradesh' session along with top officials of his government and industry body CII, which saw several commitments and even some MoUs at the spot itself.

He projected Madhya Pradesh as 'India's emerging economic tiger' and promised a friendly business ecosystem while pitching for industries that can help generate large number of jobs and also help farmers.