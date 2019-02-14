Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI(M) to take action against MLA for "no brain" remark against IAS officer

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the MLA's action was "immature" and action would be taken against him after examining the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Panchali Bhattacharjee, Sarkar's wife, is a retired state government employee has Rs 20,140 cash in hand. (Photo: Reuters)
Panchali Bhattacharjee, Sarkar's wife, is a retired state government employee has Rs 20,140 cash in hand. (Photo: Reuters)
Whatsapp

The ruling CPI(M) on February 14 said it would initiate disciplinary action against party MLA S Rajendran for his controversial remarks against the Devikulam sub-collector, after the young woman IAS officer tried to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in Munnar.

Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the MLA's action was "immature" and action would be taken against him after examining the issue.

"Rajendran's action was immature. The party will take disciplinary action against him," he told reporters here when asked his reaction over the issue.

Devikulam legislator Rajendran had made the controversial remarks on February 8 after Renu Raj had attempted to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki district.

related news

Television channels had aired visuals showing the legislator making the disparaging comments that the sub-collector lacked brains and had no powers to intervene in the construction as building rules comes under the panchayat.

"She doesn't have brains. She studied only to become a collector. Such people will have only so much brains.

Should she not study the sketch, plans. A collector cannot intervene in a panchayat construction," the MLA had reportedly said.

Subsequently, the Kerala Women's Commission had registered a case against the MLA over the remarks.

The Kerala High Court had in a 2010 judgement said for any new construction in Munnar, a no-objection certificate had to be obtained.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.