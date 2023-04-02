 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to appeal jail sentence

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Gandhi, the 52-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and leader of the Congress party, was found guilty of defamation by a court in the western state of Gujarat over comments he made in a speech in 2019.

A lower court sentenced Gandhi on March 23 for two years in jail on charges of defamation.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will appeal a two-year jail sentence in a defamation case brought against him by lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), local media reported on Sunday.

Gandhi has filed a plea in the Surat sessions court against the magistrate order, the Indian Express newspaper reported, while a senior Congress party official, who declined to be named, told Reuters the court is scheduled to hear the plea on Monday.

Gandhi’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.