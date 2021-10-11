MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

India never had more decisive government: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi cited the government's success in privatising loss-making public airline Air India to assert that this shows its commitment and seriousness.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.

Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hardwork but also made it a reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the country's space sector, and underlined his dispensation's commitment to reforms, saying the country never had a more decisive government.

Modi cited the government's success in privatising loss-making public airline Air India to assert that this shows its commitment and seriousness.

He said the government's policy about the public sector is that sectors where it is not needed should be opened to private enterprises.

The prime minister referred to the opening of a host of sectors from space to defence to private players, and asserted that his government has kept national interest as well the needs of different stakeholders in mind.

He said India is seeing reforms on such a wide scale because its vision is clear, which is about having an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Close

Related stories

Modi said India is among the few countries which has end-to-end technology in the space sector.

As a partner, the government is helping industry, young innovators, start-ups and will continue doing so, he added.

He said his government's approach to reforms in the space sector is based on the four pillars; allowing the private sector freedom of innovation, government playing the enabler's role, preparing youngsters for the future and envisioning the sector as a resource to help the common man's development.

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies, the government has said.

Echoing the prime minister's vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, it added.

The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited.

Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Oct 11, 2021 12:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.