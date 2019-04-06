App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

India has achieved success in getting Pakistan isolated among Islamic countries: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj was addressing a meeting organised in support of the BJP's candidate in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, N Ramachandra Rao.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India has achieved success in getting Pakistan isolated even among Islamic countries in the aftermath of the terror attacks, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on April 5. Swaraj was addressing a meeting organised in support of the BJP's candidate in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, N Ramachandra Rao.

"We achieved success in isolating Pakistan even among Islamic countries in the world," she said in Hindi.

Swaraj recalled how India was invited to the inaugural conference of the OIC countries in 1969 but could not attend the proceedings due to pressure put by Pakistan.

She added that India attended the OIC's 50th anniversary meet in March even though Pakistan tried to get Swaraj 'disinvited'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made relations with Islamic countries so strong and this is the benefit of his foreign visits, she asserted.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 10:28 am

tags #India #Pakistan #world

