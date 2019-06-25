App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

India going through 'super emergency' for the past five years: Mamata Banerjee

Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting out at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while Tuesday was the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, the country is going through "super emergency" for the past five years.

"Today is the anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a 'Super Emergency'. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country," Banerjee tweeted.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 10:42 am

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

