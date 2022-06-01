India facing wheat crisis due to BJP's faulty economic policies: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In May 2022, the Bangla Academy, a cultural body of the state government, awarded its first award to Banerjee for her “relentless literary pursuit” and her poetry anthology 'Kabita Bitan'. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the country is facing a crisis in wheat supply due to the Centre’s mismanagement of the economy.

Calling the BJP-led Union government “adulterated”, she said faulty decisions such as demonetisation have broken the country’s economic backbone and led to a rise in unemployment across the nation.

“The Centre is not providing us wheat. It claims it doesn’t have wheat for distribution. There is a scarcity of wheat across the country…the crisis is due to faulty economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre,” she said while addressing a TMC party workers’ meeting in Bankura district.

She attacked the Centre for demonetisation and demanded that the financial dues of West Bengal be cleared.

“The Centre must give us our money else we will say goodbye to BJP. If you can’t pay the money to states, you have no right to govern this country,” she said.

Banerjee wondered where “has all the cash gone” post demonetisation and alleged it was a major scam.

“Demonetisation was a major scam. What did we achieve through it? Where has all the cash gone?” she said.

The feisty TMC boss alleged that the Centre was selling the country’s assets such as Indian Railways and insurance.

“The BJP is busy selling the country’s assets, be it Railways, insurance etc. Everything is being sold. This is how they are managing the economy. It is the most incompetent party the country has ever seen. It would be good for the country if they are defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls,” she added.