Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

India did not consult on Kashmir issue: US official

Multiple media reports from the US and India said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the Indian decision on Jammu and Kashmir

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US on August 7 strongly refuted news reports that India had informed it before revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Multiple media reports from the US and India said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the Indian decision on Jammu and Kashmir when they met in Bangkok last week.

"Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status," Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells tweeted.

Close

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and the issue is strictly internal to the country.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 09:13 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Politics #world

