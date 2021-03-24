English
India at forefront of initiatives to prevent non-communicable diseases: PM Modi

"Grateful to @UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier," he said and tagged Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's tweet on UNITAR commending India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs.

PTI
March 24, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

His remarks came in response to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) commending India's progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and seeking cooperation with the Indian government to promote lessons learned from implementation of the National Multisectoral Action Planfor prevention and control of common NCDs.

"India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness," Modi tweeted.

"Grateful to @UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier," he said and tagged Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi's tweet on UNITAR commending India's remarkable progress to reduce pre-mature mortality from NCDs.
PTI
#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Mar 24, 2021 11:23 am

