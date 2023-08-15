Independence Day 2023: PM Modi's vows before polls run from Manipur to a New India and war against corruption

We will achieve all our dreams and goals before the deadlines: PM Modi

A family man greeted his 140-crore-strong Parivarjan from the ramparts of Red Fort as India turned 77 on August 15. Dressed in a off-white kurta and a vibrant Rajasthani headgear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted the picture of a New India that would be economically mightier, globally more influential, and politically truly democratised.

Modi's Independence Day address to the nation resonated with the claims of his government’s achievements and his vision of a developed India. "India was at the tenth spot in the world when you brought me back in power in 2014. Today, it is the fifth largest economy in the world," he said. "India stays the course to record unparalleled growth over the next five years and the whole world will sing praises for India by 2047."

The prime minister began his speech with Manipur. The unabated violence in the North-Eastern state has roiled power centres away in Delhi. Modi hard-sold joint efforts by the central and state governments to restore peace. "The whole nation is with Manipur," he spoke of solidarity, "We will resolve the crisis soon with our focus on peace."

The ruling BJP-led government has been in duel with the Opposition block INDIA over Manipur. Modi attacked the Congress-led Opposition alliance by calling for an end to dynastic politics.

The mantra of dynastic parties is “of the family, by the family, and for the family”, said Modi, emphasising that the agenda of such individuals revolves solely around their party and the family. “Dynasts are adversaries of talent. They belittle abilities and reject proponents. Eradicating dynastic politics is imperative for bolstering democracy,” he said.

He slammed corruption and appeasement practices. “Our government has confiscated ill-gotten wealth amassed by corrupt individuals and this amount is 20 times greater than what previous regimes had achieved. The substantial number of submitted charge-sheets indicates stringent provisions in place.”

He batted for a strong and steady leadership, which is essential in solving big problems like the economy, making the society better, and getting rid of poverty. He stressed on the the works his government has done like building infrastructure, women empowerment, and Swachh Bharat mission.

In his 90-minite speech, the prime minster touched upon everything to endorse his government ahead of the general elections next year. From record pace of Covid vaccination to rollout of 5G technology and India-made semiconductor to Vande Bharat trains - Modi touched upon all major milestones. He harped on India's commitment to join the global fight against climate change. The government's achievement with electric vehicles and green energy mission featured prominently in his address.

“Our government not only lays the groundwork for projects but also puts them on stream. Our goals are ambitious and expansive,” Modi said. “All our dreams and goals will be accomplished ahead of the scheduled deadlines. From exploring outer space to venturing into the depths of the sea.”