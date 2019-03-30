App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

In West Bengal, poll graffiti, limericks find favour in the age of social media

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra agrees with Mukherjee that graffiti and limericks make an instant impact.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an age when social media holds sway, good old poll graffiti and limericks still find favour with parties in politically conscious Bengal to grab the attention of its voters.

The walls of buildings across the state have been claimed by political parties before the polls. Adorning them are graffiti depicting 'chowkidar' sitting idle while industrialists loot banks (put up by the TMC) to those by the BJP, lampooning the opposition efforts to cobble up an alliance.

Limericks in catchy tunes mocking TMC's policies to BJP's poll promises are also being preferred by the political parties.

"Graffiti and limericks are an integral part of poll campaign in Bengal. Canvassing is incomplete without them. Social media undoubtedly has a wider reach, but the visual impact of graffiti can never be denied," veteran politician and senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee told PTI. Mukherjee, who is also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, and is contesting the elections from the Bankura Lok Sabha seat said, during elections he himself takes part in wall-writing.

related news

"During the 60s and 70s when I was in the Congress I would with the party's workers regularly whitewash walls and write on the walls, and paint the party symbol. I find it relaxing during the hectic campaign schedule," he added.

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra agrees with Mukherjee that graffiti and limericks make an instant impact.

"The wall-writings and limericks are still important as in the past several decades. They are very popular even now. In villages wall writing and graffiti on the mud walls of the huts are one of the most popular mediums," Mitra told PTI.

He recounts how he along with Congress workers used to guard walls to keep away opposition parties from "capturing" them. The CPI(M) has always been way ahead of its rivals in wall-writing and graffiti. It has a dedicated team of workers and student activists who involve themselves in it and pen catchy slogans.

"Poll graffiti is still the cheapest form of campaign. No matter what the evolution in campaigning methods may be, the graffiti with the candidates name, witty messages and slogans still impact the voters in a much better way," CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said.

The graffiti find curious onlookers, like the one by TMC on BJP's troubles to find suitable candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a cow in leash with a message below "Come let's make you a BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections".

The surgical strike in Pakistan is not forgotten. In a graffiti BJP president Amit Shah is shown holding a gun with 'surgical strikes' written on it and aimed at the leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan' to get their elected representatives into his party.

Mamata Banerjee's fight against BJP and her party MPs switching over to the saffron party are humourously shown as match fixing between both the parties by the CPI-M. Banerjee is shown chasing Narendra Modi and Amit Shah while her party MPs are seen leaving a car and getting into BJP's chariot. Sending out a message of the Centre's indifference towards the state and TMC's ambition to play an important role in the next government is a limerick found written on the walls of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency.

It says "Eto bonchona, eto lanchona, eto kutsar dheu / Tobu Trinamool Congress egiye bharat joy parbena keu (Such deprivation, such accusations and such malicious campaign / Still Trinamool Congress is ahead and none can stop it from being victorious).

The tradition of poll limericks and graffiti go back to Bengals elections in 1952 when the first election of independent India was held. Due to high cost of paper, both the Congress and the Communists had then started using the walls to put forth their agendas and ideas.

The graffiti and limericks - some witty, some satirical and some thought provoking - have been an inseparable part of any elections in the state since then.

To add humour to those messages, graffiti artists started drawing cartoons and writing catchy slogans and limericks which became instant hits during the polls.

During the tumultuous '60s and '70s naxals too used graffiti as a means to spread their messages.

The importance of wall writings can be gauged from the fact that reports of clashes over wall writing are quite common in rural and semi urban areas of the state during poll campaigns. "As soon as election dates are declared there is a rush among the various parties to capture the walls. The walls are quickly white washed and names of the party who have 'captured' it written at the bottom of the space is a common sight in the state," said a TMC leader. Sovan, a political graffiti artist and a part time painting teacher, recalled the legendary slogans that once covered the walls. "Its not just politics but fun too when you add humour to the poll campaign, which most often get vitiated by mud slinging and personal attacks. The charm and lure of wall graffiti has remained the same," he added.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Video of Priyanka Chopra and Jonas Brothers Throwing Cakes at Concert ...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys New Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 SUV

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami

Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared Soon at bsebssre ...

Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB to Declare Class 12 Intermediate Result ...

Bihar Board Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Intermediate Result to be Out ...

Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Inter Scores to be Releas ...

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB to Declare Intermediate Sc ...

Can Congress Star Power Trump BJP's Invincible Candidate? The Urmila M ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

ULFA in disarray after Myanmar Army's crackdown: Has endgame begun for ...

Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupa ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 year ...

India Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap nurses Olympic-size hope as he face ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Sonakshi Sinha on Shatrughan quitting BJP: Should have done it long ba ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Aparshakti Khurrana dressed ...

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra bring the house down as Ind ...

TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a part ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.