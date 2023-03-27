 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Wayanad, life goes on after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Way back in 2019, when his name was announced as candidate for Wayanad ticket by the Congress, she was thrust under the limelight for a while her wish to see Rahul Gandhi was fulfilled by Congress's PR team under the media glare then.

Probably Elsie amma turned in her grave at what happened to Rahul Gandhi, although he has no clue that she is no more.

This reporter attempted to track down Elsie amma to see what she feels about the disqualification only to learn that she passed away six months ago.

Meanwhile, a very lively 99-year old Matthew was spotted cackling, trying to contain it by covering his mouth with his palm. He gave up after a while and asked: "Will you find enough people to carry these?" He was referring to the stacked kerosene-soaked cloth bound around bamboo sticks, to be used as torches, at the district Congress committee office at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Sunday evening. On the third day after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Wayanad seat, Youth Congress was organising a night march.