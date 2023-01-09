In view of climate change, cow-based natural farming need of hour: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said in view of the threat posed by climate change, it is the need of the hour to lay emphasis on cow-based natural farming.

He was addressing the farmers on the second day of the three-day international seminar 'Suflam' organised at Swatantrata Bhawan of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

"The biggest loss due to climate change has been caused to the soil and water. Messing with mother earth is wrong and it should be stopped at any cost," he said.

The CM said, "It is necessary that cow-based natural farming should be done instead of chemical-based farming. Agriculture will be promoted. For this the Natural Council has been formed." Expressing concern, he said people are making the environment poisonous and therefore, the natural elements must be saved.

He said the government is serious about increasing the income of farmers.

Addressing the inaugural session, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said India's culture is based on the principles of Vasudev Kutumbakam, this idea of ancestors needs to be given more strength.