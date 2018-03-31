App
Mar 31, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

In poll-bound Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje to begin state tour on April 15

State Higher Education minister Kiran Maheshwari said under the Vikas Yatra the the chief minister will cover all the Assembly constituencies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan due later this year, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would begin her state tour from Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand district on April 15 to highlight the works done by her government.

State Higher Education minister Kiran Maheshwari today said under the Vikas Yatra the the chief minister will cover all the Assembly constituencies.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in the state, the minister told reporters that the dispensation was committed for the overall growth and development of the state.

"Developmental works, which the BJP government undertook, were never taken up by governments led by the Congress," she said.

