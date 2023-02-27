 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi rips into Congress for 'insulting' party chief Kharge

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

"I was sad looking at how Kharge, who is the President of the party and a senior in age, was treated during the Congress' session in Chhattisgarh," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Moneycontrol

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of disrespecting Karnataka, while alleging that its President Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the state, was insulted by the party during its plenary session in Chhattisgarh.

He said Kharge was insulted and disrespected by the party, in favour of a "family", apparently indicating the Nehru-Gandhi family, despite the Congress chief's seniority and age.

"I want to remind you how Congress hates Karnataka. Insulting Karnataka's leaders is part of Congress' old culture. From whomever Congress' family feels troubled, disrespecting them begins in that party. History stands witness to the insult meted out to the leaders such as S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil before the family. Everyone in Karnataka knows it," Modi said.

Addressing a massive gathering here, he said now once again, one more leader from Karnataka has been insulted by loyalists of the family.