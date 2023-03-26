 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In poll-bound Karnataka, Amit Shah attacks Congress for forgetting those who fought for Hyderabad liberation

Mar 26, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Gorata Martyrs' Memorial and statue of the country’s first Home Minister late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata village in this district, Shah also slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government for ”hesitating” to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day.

In poll-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress alleging that it never remembered those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad from the 'brutal' Nizam rule.

Shah also hoisted a 103 ft high national flag at Gorata, called ”Jallianwala Bagh of South India” Recalling the horror of Gorata on May 9, 1948, the Union Minister recalled that 200 people were massacred by the "brutal” Nizam even though the country had become independent.

Shah said it was the most important day for an emotional person like him, because on that day the ruthless army of Nizam butchered hundreds of people for hoisting a 2.5 ft tricolour. Today, he can proudly proclaim that he hoisted the 103 ft tricolour, which no one can ever reach.