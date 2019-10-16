App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Assembly Election 2019: Political leaders criss-cross Haryana, Maharashtra

With only a few days to go for polling, leaders from all parties are involved in the last leg of campaigning across both states

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
1/8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (right) along with Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat (background) and former chief minister Ashok Chavan (left) in Latur, Maharashtra (Image: Twitter/Maharashtra Congress)
2/8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (right) along with Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat (background) and former chief minister Ashok Chavan (left) in Latur, Maharashtra (Image: Twitter/Maharashtra Congress)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah during a roadshow in Pune, Maharashtra (Image: Twitter/Amit Shah)
3/8

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah during a roadshow in Pune, Maharashtra (Image: Twitter/Amit Shah)

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during campaign in Haryana (Image: Twitter/Bhupinder S Hooda)
4/8

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during campaign in Haryana (Image: Twitter/Bhupinder S Hooda)

Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena's Worli Assembly constituency candidate Aaditya Thackeray during the Jan Sandesh Yatra (Image: Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray)
5/8

Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena's Worli Assembly constituency candidate Aaditya Thackeray during the Jan Sandesh Yatra (Image: Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray)

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja during a rally (Image: Twitter/Kumari Selja)
6/8

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja during a rally (Image: Twitter/Kumari Selja)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing a rally during his 'Maha Jansandesh Yatra' (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
7/8

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing a rally during his 'Maha Jansandesh Yatra' (Image: Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar during a rally in Pune, Maharashtra (Image: Twitter/NCP)
8/8

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar during a rally in Pune, Maharashtra (Image: Twitter/NCP)

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Slideshow

