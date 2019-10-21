In Pics | Voting begins in Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections

Politicians, Bollywood celebrities as well as members of the public came out to exercise their democratic right in the Maharashtra and Haryana Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, after casting his vote. He is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar. (Image: ANI) 2/7 Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Kumari Selja casts her vote at polling booth number 103 in Yashoda Public School. (Image: ANI) 3/7 TikTok star Sonali Phogat, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Adampur constituency, after casting her vote. She is up against senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi. (Image: ANI) 4/7 Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule after casting her vote in Baramati. Her cousin and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar from the constituency. (Image: ANI) 5/7 Actress Shubha Khote after casting her vote for the Andheri West constituency. (Image: ANI) 6/7 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his wife Kanchan after casting their vote in Nagpur. (Image: ANI) 7/7 Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro after casting his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency. (Image: ANI) First Published on Oct 21, 2019 08:25 am