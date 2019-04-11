In Pics | Voters across India cast their ballots against all odds in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls

April 11 marks the beginning of the seven-phase general election, which will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Tribal voters cast their vote at Umtyrnga, Ri-Bohi district in Meghalaya. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI) 2/10 People in Chhattisgarh's Naxal hotbed Sukma queue to cast their vote, despite recent attacks by Maoists in the area. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI) 3/10 CRPF personnel extending a helping hand to PwD as well as senior citizens in Gaya, Bihar. (Image: Twitter/ @Spokesperson ECI) 4/10 Voting underway at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. The Union Territory has recorded 51 percent voter turnout so far. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI) 5/10 A 101-year-old senior citizen after casting his vote in Hazipur, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI) 6/10 Enthusiastic women voters queue outside a polling booth in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI) 7/10 A sick polling officer being sent back through a ropeway as another one arrives for voting to happen seamlessly in Sikkim. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI) 8/10 A first-time voter at Champai district in Mizoram. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI) 9/10 Voting underway at Tuensang district of Nagaland. The state had recorded the maximum voter turnout of 57 percent till 1.00 pm. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI) 10/10 Voters form a line outside a polling booth in Car Nicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Union Territory contributes one Member of Parliament (MP) to the Lok Sabha. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI) First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:26 pm