App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Voters across India cast their ballots against all odds in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls

April 11 marks the beginning of the seven-phase general election, which will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tribal voters cast their vote at Umtyrnga, Ri-Bohi district in Meghalaya. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
1/10

Tribal voters cast their vote at Umtyrnga, Ri-Bohi district in Meghalaya. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
People in Chhattisgarh's Naxal hotbed Sukma queue to cast their vote, despite recent attacks by Maoists in the area. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
2/10

People in Chhattisgarh's Naxal hotbed Sukma queue to cast their vote, despite recent attacks by Maoists in the area. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
CRPF personnel extending a helping hand to PwD as well as senior citizens in Gaya, Bihar. (Image: Twitter/ @Spokesperson ECI)
3/10

CRPF personnel extending a helping hand to PwD as well as senior citizens in Gaya, Bihar. (Image: Twitter/ @Spokesperson ECI)
Voting underway at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. The Union Territory has recorded 51 percent voter turnout so far. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
4/10

Voting underway at Agatti Island in Lakshadweep. The Union Territory has recorded 51 percent voter turnout so far. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
A 101-year-old senior citizen after casting his vote in Hazipur, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
5/10

A 101-year-old senior citizen after casting his vote in Hazipur, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
Enthusiastic women voters queue outside a polling booth in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
6/10

Enthusiastic women voters queue outside a polling booth in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
A sick polling officer being sent back through a ropeway as another one arrives for voting to happen seamlessly in Sikkim. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
7/10

A sick polling officer being sent back through a ropeway as another one arrives for voting to happen seamlessly in Sikkim. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)

A first-time voter at Champai district in Mizoram. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
8/10

A first-time voter at Champai district in Mizoram. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
Voting underway at Tuensang district of Nagaland. The state had recorded the maximum voter turnout of 57 percent till 1.00 pm. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
9/10

Voting underway at Tuensang district of Nagaland. The state had recorded the maximum voter turnout of 57 percent till 1.00 pm. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
Voters form a line outside a polling booth in Car Nicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Union Territory contributes one Member of Parliament (MP) to the Lok Sabha. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
10/10

Voters form a line outside a polling booth in Car Nicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Union Territory contributes one Member of Parliament (MP) to the Lok Sabha. (Image: Twitter/ @SpokespersonECI)
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thri ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

JJ Abrams on Directing Star Wars IX: Nearly Said No to the Project But ...

First Ever Blackhole Images Extraordinary Feat: Indian Scientists

UK Govt Must Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Must Return Koh- ...

Modi ‘Tsunami’ and Sonia Gandhi’s Feet: 5 Viral Photos Proven to ...

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Be ...

JBM Solaris Eco-Life Bus: A Bright and Electric Future for Public Tran ...

'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Year ...

Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi, Questions Rahul’s Silence ...

BJP Will Scrap Article 370 Giving J&K Special Status If Voted to Power ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.