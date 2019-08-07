In Pics | The stalwarts BJP lost in a year

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. A number of senior leaders cutting across party lines paid their tributes to the towering leader. In the past one year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost a number of its senior leaders, many of whom have been with the party since its founding, and had served in various ministerial positions over the years. (Image: PTI)