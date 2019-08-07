In Pics | The stalwarts BJP lost in a year

In the past one year, BJP has lost a number of its senior leaders, many of whom have been with the party since its founding, and had served in various ministerial positions over the years Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. A number of senior leaders cutting across party lines paid their tributes to the towering leader. In the past one year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost a number of its senior leaders, many of whom have been with the party since its founding, and had served in various ministerial positions over the years. (Image: PTI) 2/5 Sushma Swaraj: The woman of many firsts, Swaraj was one of BJP's stalwarts, and had been with the party since the very beginning. 3/5 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16 last year at the age of 93. One of the tallest leaders in modern India, Vajpayee was the first BJP leader to hold the prime ministerial post. 4/5 Manohar Parrikar: The former Defence Minister of India, Chief Minister of Goa and all-round common man politician passed away on March 17 this year. Parrikar was considered to be a tireless campaigner for the party, and his presence was missed during the Lok Sabha polls. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 Ananth Kumar: Often considered to be the man who built the BJP from scratch in Karnataka, Kumar passed away on November 12, 2018 after battling lung cancer for months. (Image: Creative Commons) First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:37 pm