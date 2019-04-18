IN PICS | Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Nirmala Sitharaman and others cast votes in Lok Sabha polls

Polling across 95 Lok Sabha seats spread across 11 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth cast his vote at a polling station in Stella Maris College in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 2/10 Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at polling station 27 at Alwarpet Corporation School in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 3/10 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South [arliamentary constituency, Karnataka. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 4/10 Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in queue to cast her vote. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 5/10 Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 6/10 Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy cast his vote. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 7/10 DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at polling booth at SIET College in Teynampet, Chennai. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 8/10 Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram cast his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 9/10 Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla cast her vote at a polling station in Imphal. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 10/10 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy cast his vote at a polling station in Edappadi, Selam. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) First Published on Apr 18, 2019 09:31 am