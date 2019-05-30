In Pics | PM Modi's swearing-in: Here are the leaders giving the ceremony a miss

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was sworn-in as the CM of Odisha for the fifth straight term on May 29, will not be present during Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. According to an official communication released by Patnaik, he will be unable to attend the event since the newly elected members of Odisha Assembly would be taking oath on May 30, and that he will have to be present during the occasion. Patnaik, however, conveyed his "good wishes to the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers". (Image: Twitter/Naveen Patnaik)