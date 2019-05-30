In Pics | PM Modi's swearing-in: Here are the leaders giving the ceremony a miss

Prominent personalities from the world of politics, entertainment and sports are expected to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. However, there are some leaders who will give it a miss Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Around 8,000 guests have been invited, reports suggest. Prominent personalities from the world of politics, entertainment and sports, among others are expected to attend the ceremony. However, there are some leaders who have decided to give the event a miss. Here are some of them: 2/11 After a heated battle for West Bengal, where the BJP managed to win 18 seats out of the 42 seats, the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. While Banerjee had earlier said that she will attend the event, she backtracked after the kin of 54 killed in poll violence in Bengal were also invited. Banerjee said that the claims of BJP workers being killed were untrue. 3/11 YSR Congress President and Andhra Pradesh's new Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also skip the oath-taking ceremony. Reddy was sworn-in as the Andhra CM at 12.23 pm on May 30. Reports suggest that Reddy instead hosted a lunch attended by his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekar Rao. 4/11 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will also be giving the grand event at Rashtrapati Bhavan a miss. He attended Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony today and was scheduled to fly by a special flight to New Delhi, according to reports. However, Rao attended a lunch hosted by his Andhra counterpart, Jagan Mohan Reddy instead, reports suggest. 5/11 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, a key Congress ally in Tamil Nadu, will not be present during the oath-taking ceremony. It remains unclear whether an invitation was extended to Stalin. 6/11 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to skip the event. Naidu also declined invitation to Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony. 7/11 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was sworn-in as the CM of Odisha for the fifth straight term on May 29, will not be present during Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony. According to an official communication released by Patnaik, he will be unable to attend the event since the newly elected members of Odisha Assembly would be taking oath on May 30, and that he will have to be present during the occasion. Patnaik, however, conveyed his "good wishes to the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers". (Image: Twitter/Naveen Patnaik) 8/11 Capt. Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab, has also decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony. 9/11 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony citing prior commitments. Baghel, however, congratulated the Prime Minister and said that he has sought time from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to meet the PM later. 10/11 Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga will also be one of the prominent leaders skipping the oath-taking ceremony. He said that he will be unable to make it due to "tight official engagements." (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Among eminent foreign dignitaries, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will not be in attendance at the oath-taking ceremony. Hasina is currently on an official three-nation tour. The President of Bangladesh, Abdul Hamid, will be attending the ceremony instead. First Published on May 30, 2019 04:41 pm