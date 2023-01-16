In pics | PM Modi holds roadshow in Delhi as BJP national executive begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, in New Delhi, Monday, January 16, 2023.

Huge cutouts of the prime minister were placed along the road, besides several posters highlighting various initiatives of the government and also India's presidency of the G20.

In an atmosphere enlivened by music and the cheering crowd, the roadshow started from Patel Chowk and continued to the NDMC convention centre. People showered Modi with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, January 16, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya during the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, January 16, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being greeted by party leaders as he arrives for the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen.