you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for second consecutive term

BJP President Amit Shah also took oath for his debut stint as a minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of the 17th Lok Sabha. (Image: ANI)
1/12

Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of the 17th Lok Sabha. (Image: ANI)
Rajnath Singh takes oath. (Image: ANI)
2/12

Rajnath Singh takes oath. (Image: ANI)
BJP President Amit Shah takes oath for his debut stint as a minister. (Image: ANI)
3/12

BJP President Amit Shah takes oath for his debut stint as a minister. (Image: ANI)
Nitin Gadkari takes oath as a minister in Modi Government 2.0. (Image: ANI)
4/12

Nitin Gadkari takes oath as a minister in Modi Government 2.0. (Image: ANI)
Defence Minister in the previous Cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath. (Image: ANI)
5/12

Defence Minister in the previous Cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath. (Image: ANI)
LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath as a minister in the new Modi Cabinet. (Image: ANI)
6/12

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath as a minister in the new Modi Cabinet. (Image: ANI)
Outgoing Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath as part of Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: ANI)
7/12

Outgoing Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath as part of Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: ANI)
Outgoing Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad re-inducted in ministry. (Image: DD National)
8/12

Outgoing Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad re-inducted in ministry. (Image: DD National)
Incumbent minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath as part of Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National)
9/12

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath. (Image: DD National)
Smriti Zubin Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi on his home turf Amethi, takes oath as minister in Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National)
10/12

Smriti Zubin Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi on his home turf Amethi, takes oath as minister in Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National)
Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South takes oath. (Image: DD National)
11/12

Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South takes oath. (Image: DD National)
Incumbent education minister Prakash Javadekar takes oath as part of Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National)
12/12

Incumbent education minister Prakash Javadekar takes oath as part of Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National)
First Published on May 30, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

