In Pics | Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for second consecutive term

BJP President Amit Shah also took oath for his debut stint as a minister. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of the 17th Lok Sabha. (Image: ANI) 2/12 Rajnath Singh takes oath. (Image: ANI) 3/12 BJP President Amit Shah takes oath for his debut stint as a minister. (Image: ANI) 4/12 Nitin Gadkari takes oath as a minister in Modi Government 2.0. (Image: ANI) 5/12 Defence Minister in the previous Cabinet, Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath. (Image: ANI) 6/12 LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath as a minister in the new Modi Cabinet. (Image: ANI) 7/12 Outgoing Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath as part of Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: ANI) 8/12 Outgoing Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad re-inducted in ministry. (Image: DD National) 9/12 Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath. (Image: DD National) 10/12 Smriti Zubin Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi on his home turf Amethi, takes oath as minister in Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National) 11/12 Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South takes oath. (Image: DD National) 12/12 Incumbent education minister Prakash Javadekar takes oath as part of Modi Govt 2.0. (Image: DD National) First Published on May 30, 2019 07:49 pm