you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 08:49 PM IST

In Pics | Maharashtra Assembly Election: Polls in numbers, key candidates, vote share

At 289 (288 elected plus one nominated) assembly constituencies, Maharashtra has the third largest pool of assembly constituencies in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
At 289 (288 elected plus one nominated) assembly constituencies, Maharashtra has the third largest pool of assembly constituencies in the country.
1/6

At 289 (288 elected plus one nominated) assembly constituencies, Maharashtra has the third largest pool of assembly constituencies in the country.

During the 2014 Assembly polls, when none of the parties were able to attain a majority, BJP, being the single-largest party, had joined hands with the Shiv Sena in a post-poll alliance. The NCP, meanwhile, had offered its outside support but was eventually rebuffed by the BJP.
2/6

During the 2014 Assembly polls, when none of the parties were able to attain a majority, BJP, being the single-largest party, had joined hands with the Shiv Sena in a post-poll alliance. The NCP, meanwhile, had offered its outside support but was eventually rebuffed by the BJP.

Here's a low down on the Assembly election in Maharashtra, which went to polls on October 21. The highest number of candidates are in Nanded, where senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar constituency in the same region, had to reportedly urge a number of Independents from backing out.
3/6

Here's a low down on the Assembly election in Maharashtra, which went to polls on October 21. The highest number of candidates are in Nanded, where senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar constituency in the same region, had to reportedly urge a number of Independents from backing out.

Here are some of the key candidates in fray from Maharashtra this time around.
4/6

Here are some of the key candidates in fray from Maharashtra this time around.

The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicted a clear sweep for the NDA in Maharashtra, with BJP bagging 141 seats with 52 percent vote share and and the Sena winning in 102 constituencies with 29 percent vote share.
5/6

The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicted a clear sweep for the NDA in Maharashtra, with BJP bagging 141 seats with 52 percent vote share and and the Sena winning in 102 constituencies with 29 percent vote share.

The other exit polls carried out by other media organisations also gave the BJP-Sena alliance a significant edge over Congress-NCP combine.
6/6

The other exit polls carried out by other media organisations also gave the BJP-Sena alliance a significant edge over Congress-NCP combine.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 08:49 pm

#Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

