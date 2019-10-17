In Pics | Maharashtra Assembly Election: Key candidates in the fray

From debutant Aaditya Thackeray to veterans like Ashok Chavan, here are some of the main contenders fighting it out in Maharashtra Assembly elections Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Devendra Fadnavis: For all intents and purposes, BJP's Man Friday in Maharashtra, Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West. (Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis) 2/10 Aaditya Thackeray: The first of the Thackeray clan to ever contest the elections, the Yuva Sena chief is contesting from Worli, considered a safe constituency. (Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray) 3/10 Balasaheb Thorat: The man who has been entrusted with Congress' Maharashtra unit is himself fighting the elections from Sanganmer constituency. (Image: Twitter/@bb_thorat) 4/10 Prithviraj Chavan: The Congress high command wanted the former chief minister of Maharashtra to contest against NCP turncoat Udayanraje Bhosale in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll. However, stating that he wants to remain in state politics, Chavan has chosen to contest from Karad (South) 5/10 Chandrakant Patil: The BJP state unit chief, who originally hails from Kolhapur, is contesting from Kuthrud in Pune, and there was some rebellion within the Kothrud unit of the party regarding the decision. 6/10 Ajit Pawar: The man who was once known as the natural heir to Sharad Pawar finds himself increasingly isolated within the party. He is contesting from Pawar's traditional base, Baramati. (Image: File) 7/10 Ashok Chavan: A Congress stalwart and former chief minister, Chavan is contesting from Bhokar constituency. (Image: File) 8/10 Nitesh Rane: Son of former chief minister Narayan Rane, Nitesh finds himself in a fix after he jumped ship from Congress to BJP and was given a ticket from Kankavli. A number of local Sena and BJP leaders were against Rane's candidature and are campaigning against him. (Image: File) 9/10 Pankaja Munde: The daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, she will lock horns with her cousin, Dhananjay Munde, in the Parli assembly constituency. (Image: Twitter/@Pankajamunde) 10/10 Rohit Pawar: Considered to be a grassroots leader from the Pawar family, Rohit is debuting from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. (Image: Facebook/Rohit Pawar Official) First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:35 pm