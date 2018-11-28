App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018: 65.5% voter turnout recorded

Voting for 230 constituencies will decide the fate of 2,899 candidates in the state. Results are scheduled to be announced on December 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Women from the Gond tribe cast their votes during the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in the tribal village of Renghajhori, about 40 Kilometre (km) from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. (Image: AP)
Women from the Gond tribe cast their votes during the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in the tribal village of Renghajhori, about 40 Kilometre (km) from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. (Image: AP)
Incumbent chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his wife Sadhna Singh and two sons Kartikeya and Kunal show their marked fingers after casting their votes at Jait village in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
Incumbent chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his wife Sadhna Singh and two sons Kartikeya and Kunal show their marked fingers after casting their votes at Jait village in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
People belonging to the Gond tribe cast their votes in Chirapondi, about 50 km from Jabalpur. (Image: PTI)
People belonging to the Gond tribe cast their votes in Chirapondi, about 50 km from Jabalpur. (Image: PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote for in Chhindwara. (Image: PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote for in Chhindwara. (Image: PTI)
26-year-old Arti Maravi, belonging to the Gond tribe, gets ready to cast her vote for the assembly election in Renghajhori village. (Image: AP)
26-year-old Arti Maravi, belonging to the Gond tribe, gets ready to cast her vote for the assembly election in Renghajhori village. (Image: AP)
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, along with her grand-daughter, shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Indore. (Image: PTI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, along with her grand-daughter, shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Indore. (Image: PTI)
Muslim women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for Assembly elections, outside a polling station in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
Muslim women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for Assembly elections, outside a polling station in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
People wait with their identity cards to cast their votes for the Assembly elections, in Jabalpur. (Image: PTI)
People wait with their identity cards to cast their votes for the Assembly elections, in Jabalpur. (Image: PTI)
First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the assembly elections, at a polling station in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the assembly elections, at a polling station in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
People wait with their identity cards in serpentine queues to cast their votes at a polling booth in Jabalpur. (Image: PTI)
People wait with their identity cards in serpentine queues to cast their votes at a polling booth in Jabalpur. (Image: PTI)
Women belonging to the Gond tribe caste their votes during the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in a remote village Chirapondi, about 50 Kilometre from Jabalpur. (Image: AP)
Women belonging to the Gond tribe caste their votes during the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in a remote village Chirapondi, about 50 Kilometre from Jabalpur. (Image: AP)
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics #Slideshow

