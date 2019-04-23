In Pics | Lok Sabha polls Phase 3: Voters cast their ballots against all odds

The third phase of voting is being conducted across 15 states and union territories. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 A senior citizen, 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide, reaches a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony to cast his vote with the help by security personnel. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 2/5 A senior citizen couple, 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide and 88-year-old Sushila Bhide, cast their votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 3/5 A specially abled person casts his vote at the polling booth at Government Primary School, IRC village in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 4/5 A man carries his 87-year mother to the polling booth in Kotwali Primary Junior Basic School, in West Bengal's Malda to help her cast her vote. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 5/5 A specially abled person casts his vote at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh. (Image: Twitter/@CEOChhattisgarh) First Published on Apr 23, 2019 10:55 am