In Pics | Lok Sabha polls: Leaders punished by EC over objectionable remarks

Cracking the whip, the poll panel banned UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SP leader Azam Khan, BSP chief Mayawati and union minister Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for a limited period. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 Yogi Adityanath, BJP | The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was barred from poll campaigning for 72 hours for his "Ali" and "Bajrang Bali" remarks. The BJP leader had compared the Lok Sabha elections to a contest between 'Ali', a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, another name of the Hindu god Hanuman while addressing a rally in Meerut. (Image: Reuters) 2/4 Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party |The senior SP leader was barred from poll campaigning for 72 hours for his alleged "khaki underwear" jibe against actor-politician Jaya Prada. BJP's Prada is Khan's rival candidate in Rampur Lok Sabha seat. Allegedly targeting Jaya, Khan had said at a rally, "...the underwear beneath is of khakhi colour". (Image: Reuters) 3/4 Maneka Gandhi, BJP | The union minister was barred from poll campaigning for 48 hours followed her remarks in which she asked Muslims to vote for her as they will need her once the Lok Sabha elections were over. "We are not Mahatma Gandhi's children that we keep giving and not get anything in return," she said in Sultanpur's Muslim-dominated Turabkhani area. (Image: Reuters) 4/4 Mayawati, BSP | The former UP chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief was barred from poll campaigning for 48 hours for her speech in Deoband, where she appealed to Muslims to not vote for the Congress. The poll panel told Mayawati that being a senior leader, she should have "desisted" from making such comments that have the "undertone and propensity to polarise the elections" in several constituencies due to media's reach. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 16, 2019 04:29 pm