In Pics | Let's take a look at the diverse electorate of Rajasthan

Rajasthan is a land of myriad colours, and this pluralism extends to the communities and ethnicities that make up the population of the state Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 RAJPUTS: They form about 12 percent of the state’s population and assert influence over 25 seats. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 GUJJARS: Comprising around 9 percent of the state's total population, they have recently been added to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 MINAS: They form about 7 percent of the state's population, enjoy the ST status with over 500 IAS, IPS and other white-collared job holders. This puts the Gujjars at loggerheads with the Minas. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 JATS: Forming about 12 percent of Rajasthan's population, they assert influence on more than two dozen seats. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 MUSLIMS: They comprise around 7 percent minority population in Rajasthan as against an 89 percent majority Hindu population. (Image: Reuters) [All images are representative] First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:13 pm