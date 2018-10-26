App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Let's take a look at the diverse electorate of Rajasthan

Rajasthan is a land of myriad colours, and this pluralism extends to the communities and ethnicities that make up the population of the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RAJPUTS: They form about 12 percent of the state’s population and assert influence over 25 seats. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

RAJPUTS: They form about 12 percent of the state’s population and assert influence over 25 seats. (Image: Reuters)
GUJJARS: Comprising around 9 percent of the state's total population, they have recently been added to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

GUJJARS: Comprising around 9 percent of the state's total population, they have recently been added to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category. (Image: Reuters)
MINAS: They form about 7 percent of the state's population, enjoy the ST status with over 500 IAS, IPS and other white-collared job holders. This puts the Gujjars at loggerheads with the Minas. (Image: Reuters)
3/5

MINAS: They form about 7 percent of the state's population, enjoy the ST status with over 500 IAS, IPS and other white-collared job holders. This puts the Gujjars at loggerheads with the Minas. (Image: Reuters)
JATS: Forming about 12 percent of Rajasthan's population, they assert influence on more than two dozen seats. (Image: Reuters)
4/5

JATS: Forming about 12 percent of Rajasthan's population, they assert influence on more than two dozen seats. (Image: Reuters)
MUSLIMS: They comprise around 7 percent minority population in Rajasthan as against an 89 percent majority Hindu population. (Image: Reuters) [All images are representative]
5/5

MUSLIMS: They comprise around 7 percent minority population in Rajasthan as against an 89 percent majority Hindu population. (Image: Reuters) [All images are representative]
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:13 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2018 #Slideshow

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.