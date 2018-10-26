App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Key factors likely to impact Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to vote on November 28.Here’s are some of the key issues likely to impact the elections:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ANTI-INCUMBENCY: In a state where the politics has been largely binary between the BJP and the Congress, a tide of voters seeking change of guard would be difficult for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to overturn. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

ANTI-INCUMBENCY: In a state where the politics has been largely binary between the BJP and the Congress, a tide of voters seeking change of guard would be difficult for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to overturn. (Image: Reuters)
FARMER PROTESTS: These protests forced the Chouhan government to launch the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) in October 2017, under which registered farmers would be paid the difference between the minimum support price (MSP) and a modal price. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

FARMER PROTESTS: These protests forced the Chouhan government to launch the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) in October 2017, under which registered farmers would be paid the difference between the minimum support price (MSP) and a modal price. (Image: Reuters)
SC/ST ACT AGITATION: In September, multiple districts across the state observed a complete shutdown in support of protests called by various upper caste outfits against amendments to the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act passed by Parliament in July. (Image: Reuters)
3/5

SC/ST ACT AGITATION: In September, multiple districts across the state observed a complete shutdown in support of protests called by various upper caste outfits against amendments to the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act passed by Parliament in July. (Image: Reuters)
UNEMPLOYMENT: According to data from the Labour Ministry, Madhya Pradesh had an unemployment rate of 40 percent in urban areas and 44 percent in rural areas in 2015-16. The overall unemployment rate was around 43 percent. (Image: Reuters)
4/5

UNEMPLOYMENT: According to data from the Labour Ministry, Madhya Pradesh had an unemployment rate of 40 percent in urban areas and 44 percent in rural areas in 2015-16. The overall unemployment rate was around 43 percent. (Image: Reuters)
CHOUHAN VS SCINDIA: According to an opinion survey by India Today-Axis My India, Chouhan was the preferred chief ministerial candidate for 46 percent respondents. This is 14 percentage points more than the closest competitor – Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Image: PTI)
5/5

CHOUHAN VS SCINDIA: According to an opinion survey by India Today-Axis My India, Chouhan was the preferred chief ministerial candidate for 46 percent respondents. This is 14 percentage points more than the closest competitor – Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Slideshow

