Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Haryana Assembly Election: Key candidates in fray, exit poll predictions, vote share

During the 2014 elections, Haryana saw a BJP Chief Minister being installed for the first time

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
During the 2014 elections, Haryana saw a BJP Chief Minister being installed for the first time. From four seats in 2009 to 47 seats in 2014, BJP's rise in the state was meteoric.
Here's a low down on the statistics of the elections in Haryana.
There are a total of 1169 candidates spread over 90 seats in fray. Here's a break down of crorepati candidates from Congress and BJP.
This time around, there is a marked rise in the parties that are contesting the polls.
Here are some of the key candidates in fray in Haryana.
The News18-IPSOS exit poll has predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in Haryana, with the Congress at a distant second and INLD nowhere in sight.
Other exit polls carried out by other media organisations have also given the BJP a clear lead.
tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics #Slideshow

