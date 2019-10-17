App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Key candidates in the fray

Haryana, as well as Maharashtra, are set to go to polls on October 21 and the results are scheduled to be announced on October 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ML Khattar, BJP | Incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who currently represents Karnal, will be re-contesting from the constituency. He is the first Punjabi chief minister in Jat-dominated Haryana in almost two decades. (Image: PTI)

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress | BS Hooda, who has served as the chief minister of Haryana for two terms between 2005 and 2014, is contesting from his home turf in Rohtak district. Hooda is the campaign chief for the Congress party in this poll season. (Image: Twitter/@BhupinderSHooda )

Dushyant Chautala, JJP | Following a bitter family feud, the INLD split as Om Prakash Chautala expelled his elder son Ajay Singh and grandsons Dushyant and Digvijay. In December 2018, Dushyant Chautala floated his own party – Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) – and will be contesting from Uchana Kalan constituency. (Image: Twitter/ @Dchautala)

Abhay Singh Chautala, INLD | He is the younger son of Om Prakash Chautala and the grandson of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. Abhay Singh will be contesting the assembly elections from Ellenabad (erstwhile Kharial) in Haryana's Sirsa district. (Image: Twitter/@AbhaySChautala)

Kuldeep Bishnoi, Congress | He is the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bishnoi was earlier expelled from the Congress, following which he floated his own outfit, the Haryana Janhit Congress. However, in 2016, he merged his party with the Congress and now will be contesting from Adampur on a party ticket. (Image: Twitter/ @bishnoikuldeep)

Sonali Phogat, BJP | The saffron party decided to add some glamour to the campaign by fielding prominent TV actress and Tik Tok star Sonali Singh Phogat. Hailing from Fatehabad, Phogat will contest against Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur. (Image: Twitter)

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress | He is the national spokesperson of the Grand Old Party and will be contesting from Kaithal. Earlier this year, he had lost the Jind assembly seat to the BJP. (Image: Twitter/ @rssurjewala)

Captain Abhimanyu, BJP | He serves as the Finance Minister in ML Khattar's cabinet. Having served in the Army, Capt Abhimanyu is set to contest from Narnaund in Hisar district, the seat he currently represents. (Image: Twitter/@CaptAbhimanyu)

Babita Phohat, BJP | World Wrestling Champion Babita Phogat was inducted into the saffron party earlier this year. The Commonwealth Games medallist, on whose life the film 'Dangal' was based, is set to contest from Dadri assembly seat, where no party has won consecutive terms in the past four elections. (Image: Twitter/@BabitaPhogat)

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Bhupendra Singh Hooda #BJP #Congress #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #INLD #JJP #Manohar Lal Khattar

