Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Delhi Voting: After a hectic campaign, Capital gears up for battle royale

The result of the election will be announced on February 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Visuals from Polling Station 80 at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. Chief Minister and sitting legislator from the constituency, Arvind Kejriwal, will take on BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal from here. (Image: ANI)
Security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of the polls. Delhi saw instances of violence, including at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh ahead of the polls. (Image: ANI)
BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, offers prayers at Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. (Image: ANI)
Visuals from polling station 69 (NDMC School of Science and Humanities) at Tughlak Crescent Road. Polling across Delhi will begin at 8 am. (Image: ANI)
Vehicles being checked by Police at Ghazipur check post ahead of the polling in the national capital today. (Image: ANI)
First Published on Feb 8, 2020 07:37 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Slideshow

