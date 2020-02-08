In Pics | Delhi Election: President, political leaders vote as Capital contest heats up

President Ram Nath Kovind, former PM Manmohan Singh were among those who cast their votes today Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Civil Line polling station, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 2/10 President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife after casting their vote. (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn) 3/10 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Nirman Bhawan polling station, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Former vice-president Hamid Ansari shows his inked finger after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Nirman Bhawan polling station, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani after his casting his vote. (Image: ANI) 6/10 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Aurangzeb lane polling station. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia Singh show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Pandav Nagar polling station. (Image: PTI) 8/10 Congress president Sonia Gandhi (C) and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave after casting their vote during the Delhi Assembly elections, at Nirman Bhawan polling station in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 9/10 BJP MP Gautam Gambhir along with his wife Natasha Jain and family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Old Rajinder Nagar polling station. (Image: PTI) 10/10 Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his wife Mala Baijal cast their vote at a polling station at Greater Kailash. (Image: ANI) First Published on Feb 8, 2020 12:33 pm