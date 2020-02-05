In Pics | Delhi Election: Key candidates in fray for the capital contest

Here are some key candidates and interesting battles to look out for as Delhi goes to polls on February 8: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener is looking to come back for a second term. Riding on what AAP calls a 'positive' campaign of development, the part hopes to better its 2015 tally— a difficult task, since it won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the nation capital. Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi constituency. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Atishi: Contesting from Kalkaji constituency, she has been an advisor to Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia and has been credited with bringing reforms in the education system in the national capital. A graduate from the University of Oxford, Atishi had lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir during the Lok Sabha polls last year. 3/8 Alka Lamba: An AAP rebel, who went back to the Congress fold after having left the party in 2014, Lamba is contesting from the high-profile Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency. 4/8 Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga: Contesting from the Hari Nagar constituency, Bagga is one of those BJP workers who has come up by concentrating more on the party's online reach over the course of years. Bagga is also the spokesperson of the party, and is known to wear his patriotism on his sleeve, which is evident in his social media posts. 5/8 Manish Sisodia: Contesting from Patparganj, Sisodia, according to a survey, is New Delhi's highest-rated politician, beating even his boss, Kejriwal, by three places. He is the Deputy CM of Delhi, and has reportedly been instrumental in AAP's claim of bettering the national capital's education system. 6/8 Kapil Mishra: The former AAP member and minister in the Delhi government, Mishra switched over to the BJP and is contesting from Model Town. An aggressive critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's alleged communal politics during his AAP days, Mishra was recently banned by the Election Commission (EC) for comparing the Delhi elections to an 'India-Pakistan' encounter. 7/8 Arvinder Singh Lovely: Lovely, a former minister in Delhi government, has risen through the student political circles of Delhi and will be contesting from Gandhi Nagar constituency. (Image: Twitter/ @ArvinderLovely) 8/8 Raghav Chadha: The youth face of AAP, Chadha is the National Spokesperson of AAP and a member of the party's National Executive. He is contesting from Rajinder Nagar constituency. (Image: Twitter/@raghav_chadha) First Published on Feb 5, 2020 08:35 pm