Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Delhi election: AAP, BJP, Congress up their ante in the last leg of campaigning

Delhi is scheduled to go to polls on February 8, while results are to be declared on February 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
AAP National Convener and incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes out a road show in the rural seats of Najafgarh and Bijwasan in Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)
1/9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering in Dwaraka in Delhi as campaigning enters the last leg ahead of the February 8 assembly polls. The BJP has not declared a chief ministerial candidate, saying that the elections will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)
2/9

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Delhi. The Grand Old Party has also not declared their chief ministerial face, and the campaigns are being held under the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia)
3/9

An enthusiastic crowd is seen felicitating Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is closely monitoring the campaign strategy ahead of the Delhi elections. (Image: Twitter/@AmitShah)
4/9

AAP's candidate from Kalkaji constituency is seen addressing the public in Shyam Nagar colony in East Delhi. Atishi had contested against BJP's Gautam Gambhir from the Eat Delhi parliamentary constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She had lost to Gambhir at that time. (Image: Twitter/@AtishiAAP)
5/9

Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addressing a public gathering in Patparganj, from where he is recontesting the upcoming Delhi elections. (Image: Twitter/@msisodia)
6/9

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari addressing a public gathering at Delhi Cantt assembly seat. He is seen campaigning for BJP candidate Manish Singh. (Image: Twitter/@ManojTiwariMP)
7/9

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar are seen campaigning for Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Delhi's Subhash Nagar. (Image: Twitter/@TajinderBagga)
8/9

Congress leader Alka Lamba is seen campaigning in the high-profile Chandni Chowk constituency, from where she is contesting the elections. (Image: Twitter/@LambaAlka)
9/9

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Slideshow

