you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Coronavirus lockdown: Senior ministers, officials rejoin offices

After PM Narendra Modi's 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi' comment, senior ministers and officials resume work to focus kisk-start economy post-lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Senior ministers and officials have resumed work in their concerned ministries 19 days after the lockdown was announced on March 25. The move was followed to plan for a stable economy after the lockdown as the spread of coronavirus has put severe stress on the economy.
1/10

Senior ministers and officials have resumed work in their concerned ministries 19 days after the lockdown was announced on March 25. The move was followed to plan for a stable economy after the lockdown as the spread of coronavirus has put severe stress on the economy. (Image: Twitter @drharshvardhan)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a picture of her on twitter as she is back to work in North Block office wearing a home-made mask. (Image: Twitter @nsitharaman)
2/10

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a picture of her on twitter as she is back to work in the North Block office wearing a home-made mask. (Image: Twitter @nsitharaman)

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju joins office at the Sports Authority of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
3/10

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju joins office at the Sports Authority of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was seen holding a meeting with officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
4/10

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was seen holding a meeting with officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Union MInister Dr. Jitendra Singh rejoins office. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
5/10

Union MInister Dr. Jitendra Singh rejoins office. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Giriraj Singh, the minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, gets examined at the ministry gate as he begins to resume work. (Image: Twitter @girirajsinghbjp)
6/10

Giriraj Singh, the minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, gets examined at the ministry gate as he begins to resume work (Image: Twitter @girirajsinghbjp)

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resumes work and chairs meeting with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) lab directors to review steps taken towards mitigation of COVID-19. (Image: Twitter @drharshvardhan)
7/10

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resumes work and chairs meeting with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) lab directors to review steps taken towards mitigation of COVID-19. (Image: Twitter @drharshvardhan)

Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat resumes work. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
8/10

Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat resumes work. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resumes his duty amid the COVID-19 lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
9/10

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resumes his duty amid the COVID-19 lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Union Minister Arjun Munda rejoins office after 19 days of the nationwide lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
10/10

Union Minister Arjun Munda rejoins office after 19 days of the nationwide lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow

