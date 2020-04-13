In pics | Coronavirus lockdown: Senior ministers, officials rejoin offices

After PM Narendra Modi's 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi' comment, senior ministers and officials resume work to focus kisk-start economy post-lockdown. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Senior ministers and officials have resumed work in their concerned ministries 19 days after the lockdown was announced on March 25. The move was followed to plan for a stable economy after the lockdown as the spread of coronavirus has put severe stress on the economy. (Image: Twitter @drharshvardhan) 2/10 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a picture of her on twitter as she is back to work in the North Block office wearing a home-made mask. (Image: Twitter @nsitharaman) 3/10 Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju joins office at the Sports Authority of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 4/10 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was seen holding a meeting with officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry at Shastri Bhawan, Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 5/10 Union MInister Dr. Jitendra Singh rejoins office. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 6/10 Giriraj Singh, the minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, gets examined at the ministry gate as he begins to resume work (Image: Twitter @girirajsinghbjp) 7/10 Health Minister Harsh Vardhan resumes work and chairs meeting with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) lab directors to review steps taken towards mitigation of COVID-19. (Image: Twitter @drharshvardhan) 8/10 Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat resumes work. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 9/10 Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resumes his duty amid the COVID-19 lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI) 10/10 Union Minister Arjun Munda rejoins office after 19 days of the nationwide lockdown. (Image: Twitter @ANI) First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:34 pm