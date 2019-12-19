In Pics | Cities across India erupt in protest against Citizenship Act

Pan-India protests have spread against the Citizenship Amendment Act, with prohibitory orders being issued in several parts of the country Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Protests and demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spread across India on December 18, with prohibitory orders being imposed in several parts of the country. Here are some of the cities where protests have erupted in the country. 2/6 Bengaluru: A protester during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city. (Image: News18) 3/6 Delhi: Protesters being detained for defying prohibitory orders imposed by Delhi Police during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Mandi House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 4/6 Kolkata: Demonstrators while protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Bengal capital. (Image: News18) 5/6 Sambhal, UP: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. UP Police said one bus was set ablaze while another was damaged by protesters. (Image: ANI) 6/6 Mumbai: In the financial capital, meanwhile, security has been tightened at August Kranti Maidan, the venue of demonstrations planned later in the day. (Image: ANI) First Published on Dec 19, 2019 03:43 pm