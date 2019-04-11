In Pics | Chandrababu Naidu, Nitin Gadkari cast their votes in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls, Assembly elections

Polling across 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories is underway. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cast his vote along with his family members in Amravati. (Image: Twitter/@JaiTDP) 2/8 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat cast his vote at polling booth number 124 in Defence Colony, Dehradun. (Image: Twitter/@tsrawatbjp) 3/8 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cast his vote at polling booth number 220 in Nagpur parliamentary constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 4/8 AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is a three-time sitting MP from the constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 5/8 Telangana Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha cast her vote at a polling station in Pothangal, in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 6/8 YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his votes in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 7/8 Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank cast his vote at a polling booth in Dehradun. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) 8/8 Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at a polling station in Dibrugarh. (Image: Twitter/@ANI) First Published on Apr 11, 2019 11:26 am