Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Celebrity rush at polling booths as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar cast votes

Actors Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and ace lyricist Javed Akhtar also cast their ballot

Moneycontrol News
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family after casting their votes. (Image: Twitter/@sachin_rt)
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family after casting their votes. (Image: Twitter/@sachin_rt)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan leaves along with his wife, Gauri, after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan leaves along with his wife, Gauri, after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)

Actor Salman Khan casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)
Actor Salman Khan casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. (Image: ANI)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for photographs with son, Taimur, after casting her ballot. (Image: News18)
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for photographs with son, Taimur, after casting her ballot. (Image: News18)

Actor Anushka Sharma after casting her vote. (Image: News18)
Actor Anushka Sharma after casting her vote. (Image: News18)

Actor Deepika Padukone poses for photographs after casting her ballot. (Image: ANI)
Actor Deepika Padukone poses for photographs after casting her ballot. (Image: ANI)

Actor Varun Dhawan poses for photographs after casting his vote. (Image: News18)
Actor Varun Dhawan poses for photographs after casting his vote. (Image: News18)

Actor Urmila Matondkar, poses for photographs after casting her ballot. Matondkar had contested on a Congress ticket during the Lok Sabha polls but had subsequently resigned. (Image: Twitter/@UrmilaMatondkar)
Actor Urmila Matondkar, poses for photographs after casting her ballot. Matondkar had contested on a Congress ticket during the Lok Sabha polls but had subsequently resigned. (Image: Twitter/@UrmilaMatondkar)

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)

Actor Anil Kapoor after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)
Actor Anil Kapoor after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)

Actor Shabana Azmi and ace lyricist Javed Akhtar after they cast their ballots. (Image: PTI)
Actor Shabana Azmi and ace lyricist Javed Akhtar after they cast their ballots. (Image: PTI)

Actor Shahid Kapoor poses for a selfie after casting his vote. (Image: News18)
Actor Shahid Kapoor poses for a selfie after casting his vote. (Image: News18)

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

