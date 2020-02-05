App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Campaign Trail — Leaders get into rally mode as Delhi gets set to vote

Delhi will vote on February 8, with the results set to be declared on February 11

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waves from an open vehicle during a roadshow before filing his nomination for the Assembly polls in New Delhi-Jan 20, 2020 (PTI)
Amit Shah distributes pamphlets during a door-to-door election campaign at Mehram Nagar in New Delhi on Feb 2, 2020 ahead of Delhi Assembly elections (Image- Twitter-@AmitShah)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters attend an election campaign meeting by UP CM Yogi Adityanath (unseen) for the Delhi Assembly elections at Badarpur in New Delhi-Feb 2, 2020 (PTI)

Close

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during an election campaign roadshow ahead of Delhi Assembly elections at Patparganj in New Delhi-Feb 3, 2020 (PTI)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari during a rally at Delhi Cantt (Image: Twitter/@ManojTiwariMP)

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Assembly polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.