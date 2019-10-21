In Pics | Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit among early voters

From actors, lyricists and film makers, the who's-who of Mumbai's celebrity world turned out to vote during the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A number of celebrities came out to cast their vote. In this picture, superstar Aamir Khan poses for the media after casting his vote. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Actor Madhuri Dixit, who is also the goodwill ambassador for Maharashtra polls, interacts with reporters after casting her vote. (Image: ANI) 3/10 Veteran lyricist Gulzar poses after casting his vote. (Image: News18) 4/10 Actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh pose for a selfie after casting their votes. A photo frame of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh is also seen in the background. (Image: News18) 5/10 Actor Preity Zinta poses for photographs after casting her vote. (Image: News18) 6/10 Actor Lara Dutta and retired tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi after casting their vote. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Lyricist and ad-man Prasoon Joshi after casting his vote. (Image: Twitter/@prasoonjoshi_) 8/10 Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt after casting his vote. He is the BJP's candidate from Baroda seat in Haryana(Image: ANI) 9/10 Veteran actor Prem Chopra after casting his vote. (Image: PTI) 10/10 Actor John Abraham poses after casting his vote. (Image: Twitter/@TheJohnAbraham) First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:14 pm