App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit among early voters

From actors, lyricists and film makers, the who's-who of Mumbai's celebrity world turned out to vote during the ongoing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A number of celebrities came out to cast their vote. In this picture, superstar Aamir Khan after casting his vote. (Image: PTI)
1/10

A number of celebrities came out to cast their vote. In this picture, superstar Aamir Khan poses for the media after casting his vote. (Image: PTI)

Actor Madhuri Dixit , who is also the goodwill ambassador for Maharashtra polls, after casting her vote. (Image: ANI)
2/10

Actor Madhuri Dixit, who is also the goodwill ambassador for Maharashtra polls, interacts with reporters after casting her vote. (Image: ANI)

Veteran lyricist Gulzar poses after casting his vote. (Image: News18)
3/10

Veteran lyricist Gulzar poses after casting his vote. (Image: News18)

Actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh pose for a selfie after casting their votes. A photo frame of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh is also seen in the background. (Image: News18)
4/10

Actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh pose for a selfie after casting their votes. A photo frame of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh is also seen in the background. (Image: News18)

Actor Preity Zinta poses for photographs after casting her vote. (Image: News18)
5/10

Actor Preity Zinta poses for photographs after casting her vote. (Image: News18)

Actor Lara Dutta and retired tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi after casting their vote. (Image: PTI)
6/10

Actor Lara Dutta and retired tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi after casting their vote. (Image: PTI)

Lyricist and ad man Prasoon Joshi after casting his vote. (Image: Twitter/@prasoonjoshi_)
7/10

Lyricist and ad-man Prasoon Joshi after casting his vote. (Image: Twitter/@prasoonjoshi_)

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt after casting his vote. (Image: ANI)
8/10

Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt after casting his vote. He is the BJP's candidate from Baroda seat in Haryana(Image: ANI)

Veteran actor Prem Chopra after casting his vote. (Image: PTI)
9/10

Veteran actor Prem Chopra after casting his vote. (Image: PTI)

Actor John Abraham poses after casting his vote. (Image: Twitter/@TheJohnAbraham)
10/10

Actor John Abraham poses after casting his vote. (Image: Twitter/@TheJohnAbraham)

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.