Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

In 'New' India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government had overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds to enable "black money to enter the BJP coffers" and demanded that the scheme be scrapped immediately.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, saying in 'New' India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds.

"In 'New' India, bribes & illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government on the issue, alleging that electoral bonds were "cleared by bypassing RBI" and "dismissing" national security concerns in order to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:30 am

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #RBI

