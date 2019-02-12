Present
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

In mission Delhi, Mamata Banerjee to visit Parliament, address rally at Jantar Mantar

Mamata Banerjee will then visit Trinamool Congress' office at Parliament where she is expected to meet party lawmakers and MPs from other parties, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will arrive here on February 12 night to take part in the mega opposition rally at Jantar Mantar, will be visiting Parliament on February 13 and participate at an official event in the city, sources said.

Banerjee will address the AAP's 'Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country) rally at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

She will then visit Trinamool Congress' office at Parliament where she is expected to meet party lawmakers and MPs from other parties, the sources said.

Banerjee will also participate at an official event in the city, details of which were yet to be shared.

She is likely to be in Delhi till February 14, according to a party leader in Kolkata.

"As per the schedule Banerjee will leave for New Delhi on February 12 and attend the opposition rally convened by AAP on February 13. She will also meet leaders of various opposition parties," the leader had said.

Banerjee has emerged as one of the most formidable voices of the opposition and her visit to Delhi assumes significance after the protest she led in Kolkata over CBI's attempt to interrogate the city police chief in chit fund scam cases created a political storm.

She has been at loggerheads with the ruling BJP, which is eyeing to garner at least 22 of 42 seats from Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, Banerjee organised a rally of opposition parties in Kolkata, where she called to oust the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, claiming its "expiry date" has passed.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 04:42 pm

