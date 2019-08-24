In Maharashtra, ED should send notices in Marathi: City organistaion

A city-based organisation has taken exception to the notice sent by the Enforcement Directorate to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray -- because it was in English.

Thackeray, whose own party pursues a strident pro- Marathi agenda, appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case on August 22.

Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, which professes to work to protect and promote Marathi, said in emails sent to ED officials that the Central agency must give priority to the local language while operating in Maharashtra.

"We learnt that ED officials are doing their work in English and therefore, we have reminded the Enforcement Directorate officials that sending notice and having name plates and boards in Hindi or English is a violation of Central and state-level guidelines including the three- language policy, which mandates the use of local language," said Govardhan Deshmukh, its president.

Under the Shops and Establishments Act, names of shops, commercial establishments and offices based in Maharashtra must be written in Marathi (in Devnagari script), he said.

"So we have demanded that ED officials follow these rules," he said.