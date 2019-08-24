App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

In Maharashtra, ED should send notices in Marathi: City organisation

Raj Thackeray, whose own party pursues a strident pro- Marathi agenda, appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case on August 22.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A city-based organisation has taken exception to the notice sent by the Enforcement Directorate to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray -- because it was in English.

Thackeray, whose own party pursues a strident pro- Marathi agenda, appeared before the ED in connection with a money laundering case on August 22.

Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, which professes to work to protect and promote Marathi, said in emails sent to ED officials that the Central agency must give priority to the local language while operating in Maharashtra.

Close

"We learnt that ED officials are doing their work in English and therefore, we have reminded the Enforcement Directorate officials that sending notice and having name plates and boards in Hindi or English is a violation of Central and state-level guidelines including the three- language policy, which mandates the use of local language," said Govardhan Deshmukh, its president.

related news

Under the Shops and Establishments Act, names of shops, commercial establishments and offices based in Maharashtra must be written in Marathi (in Devnagari script), he said.

"So we have demanded that ED officials follow these rules," he said.

Deshmukh also stated that his outfit was non-political and had no connection with the MNS or any other party.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 10:30 am

tags #ED #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.