App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 61
BJP+ : 9

Need 27 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

In Lok Sabha, Mulayam seeks to know when Farooq Abdullah will attend House

Yadav raised the issue of Abdullah's detention by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mulayam Singh
Mulayam Singh

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday sought to know from the government when former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah would be released from custody.

Yadav raised the issue of Abdullah's detention by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

"Our colleague Farooq Abdullah used to sit with me. When will he come to the House," he asked.

Close

However, Speaker Om Birla did not ask the government to reply to the SP patriarch's question and moved on to the next item of the agenda.

related news

Abdullah was the first to be put under house arrest on August 5, 2019 following the abrogation of the Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

In September, the 82-year-old leader was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and he continues to be under house arrest.

Abdullah represents Srinagar in Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister and Abdullah's son, Omar, and another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, have also been placed under detention since August 5, 2019.

Both Omar and Mehbooba were slapped with the PSA last week.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Article 370 #Farooq Abdullah #India #Jammu & Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Mulayam Singh Yadav #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.