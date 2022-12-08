 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years, party nominee Yogesh Patel set to wrest Anand from Congress

Dec 08, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

Yogesh Patel was leading by over 40,000 votes after 22 rounds over Kanti Sodha Parmar of Congress in Anand, which gave the world the famous 'Amul' dairy brand.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Patel on Thursday appeared on course to wrest the Anand assembly constituency in Gujarat from the Congress.

The Congress and the BJP were locked in a neck and neck fight for the seat which the former had won in 2017 after a gap of 25 years.

Parmar, sitting Congress MLA, had bagged the Assembly segment in 2017 by little over 5,000 votes after three failed attempts.

As many as 15 candidates were in fray in Anand, which is among seven Assembly constituencies of Anand district, but the real fight was between Parmar and Patel.

There are 3,13,857 voters in the Assembly constituency which consists of Anand, Karamsand and Vidyanagar municipalities and 14 villages. Out of the 14 villages, five borders Anand city and are semi-urban centres now.