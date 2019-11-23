In early morning twist, Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; NCP's Ajit Pawar deputy CM

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister early on Saturday morning, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath to the two leaders at Raj Bhavan. President's Rule has been revoked in the state.



Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Addressing the media soon after taking oath, Fadnavis said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting me. People had given a clear mandate. Shiv Sena rejected the mandate. The state needs a strong government and we are determined to give them that. The President's Rule should end now."

"We want to assure the people of Maharashtra that whatever the challenges they are facing, we are going to face them strongly. We stand with the farmers during their time of distress," he told reporters.

"From the result day to this day, no party was able to form the government. Maharashtra was facing many problems, including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government," Ajit Pawar told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony.